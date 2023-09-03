India to assist Kenya’s defence industry

During the meeting, Defence Minister Singh highlighted the importance India attaches to its ties with African nations…reports Asian Lite News

India will assist Kenya with capacity building and collaboration in the defence industry, including in the area of ship design & construction, as it looks at greater cooperation with the African nation to ensure maritime security of the Indian Ocean Region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and visiting Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Bare Duale, who met in New Delhi, had detailed discussions on cooperation in defence industry and equipment.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Goa Shipyard Limited and Kenya Shipyard Limited in the field of capacity building and for collaboration in ship design and construction, India’s Ministry of Defence said after the meeting.

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Duale appreciated the growing prowess of the Indian defence industry, including the private sector, and highlighted the areas in which the Indian industry can support the requirements of the Kenyan Forces. He also suggested ‘training of trainers’ of Kenyan Forces by the instructors of Indian Armed Forces in order to maintain continuity and extract greater benefit out of such programmes, the ministry added.

“The meeting was a testimony to the increasing depth in the India-Kenya defence partnership. Both the Ministers agreed that the defence relationship between the two countries has evolved from being training-centric to include more strategic aspects,” the Ministry of Defence said.

During the meeting, Defence Minister Singh highlighted the importance India attaches to its ties with African nations. The two ministers agreed that the relationship between India and Kenya has been growing from strength to strength. They also concurred on the need for deeper cooperation in maritime security of the Indian Ocean region, the Ministry of Defence said.

As a token of friendship, Singh presented 15 pairs of parachutes (main and reserve) manufactured by Gliders India Limited to the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Defence for use by the Kenyan Forces. India also extended support towards setting up of an advanced CT scan facility in Kenya.

Both sides agreed for joint training in counter insurgency and UN peacekeeping domains. Other regional security issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane also attended the meeting along with senior officials of Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs and Defence PSUs.

