AIM 2023 kicks off in Abu Dhabi; Kerala Pavilion opens

Rajesh Kumar Singh has officially inaugurated Kerala Pavilion in the presence of Sanjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India….reports Asian Lite News

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Global 2023) was inaugurated at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi.

The list of speakers included prominent officials and economic figures, such as Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, India’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Al Zeoudi, jointly inaugurated the events to commemorate the first anniversary of the entry into force of the CEPA between India and the UAE.

On the occasion Singh has officially inaugurated Kerala Pavilion in the presence of Sanjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India.

The visit of Secretary DPIIT to UAE is his first official trip abroad since the assumption of office in April 2023, indicating the significance India attaches to a close relationship with UAE.

He held meetings with the senior leadership of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala, the top UAE investors in India.

Welcoming the surge in investments from the UAE to India, Singh invited both companies to explore new sectors for investing in India, especially the renewable and digital sectors. The UAE is currently the seventh largest investor in India with an estimated investment of USD 18 billion.

Yusuff Ali MA, Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber & Chairman of Lulu Group, Ratan Kelkkar, Kerala IT Secretary, KS Srinivas, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Suman Billa, Principal Secretary of Norka and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) interacted with Kerala Government officials during their visit to the pavilion.

Speaking during the launch of CEPA Beyond Trade, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said: “One of the central goals of the UAE-India CEPA is to increase the flow of goods and services between our nations – and, by doing so, stimulate key export sectors, drive industrial output and kick-start an exciting new era of prosperity. These figures underline the pace of our progress. The UAE and India have created an alliance for growth, a platform for deeper cooperation and economic integration that will reap considerable rewards over the long term.”

“Over the last year, our nations have recognized that our economies work better when we remove barriers, facilitate cooperation and build trust, and we must constantly work together to strengthen our partnership to create more opportunities for our private sectors – and deliver more prosperity for our people,” he added.

Hosted by the Ministry of Economy in partnership with AIM, ADNOC, ADNEC, The Indian People’s Forum (IPF) and Texmas, CEPA Beyond Trade was attended by a number of senior government officials, trade representatives, business leaders and entrepreneurs from the UAE and India. It featured panel discussions, cultural and culinary exhibitions and networking sessions, all which underscored the positive impact of the deal on both nations over the last 12 months.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]