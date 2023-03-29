Al Jaber to speak at Berlin energy transition dialogue

The conference, which began today in Berlin, is attended by ministers of state and high-ranking delegations from over 60 countries…reports Asian Lite News

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, is currently on a visit to the German capital of Berlin to deliver a keynote speech at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Conference 2023 (BETD) and meet with senior leaders and ministers from across the world.

During the conference, Dr. Al Jaber will reiterate his call for governments, the private sector and civil society to work together for swift and ambitious action to reduce global emissions and progress the energy transition.

BETD is hosted by the German government and is jointly coordinated with a range of organisations including the German Renewable Energy Federation, German Solar Association and the German Energy Agency.

The conference, which began today in Berlin, is attended by ministers of state and high-ranking delegations from over 60 countries, as well as high-ranking government representatives, global business leaders, scientists, leaders of international organisations and NGOs. Overall, more than 2,000 participants are expected to attend, with some 130 countries represented.

During BETD 2023, Dr. Al Jaber will deliver a keynote, conduct a series of one-to-one meetings with ministers and high-level dignitaries, and engage with civil society. Those he is due to speak with as well include Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor; Dr. Robert Habeck, Vice-Chancellor and German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action; Annalena Baerbeck, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs; Jennifer Morgan, German Special Envoy for Climate Action; Joe Kaeser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Energy AG; and Dr. Sabine Klauke, CTO of Airbus.

Berlin is the latest destination in Dr. Al Jaber’s global listening and engagement tour – a series of international visits to meet with, and hear the views of, a range of partners across government, civil society, youth, the private sector and representatives of international organisations and NGOs.

To date, Dr. Al Jaber has visited India, the UK, Germany, France, Denmark and the US. Additional meetings are scheduled for both developed and developing countries.

