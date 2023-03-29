TBHF calls for supporting refugees in Ramadan

TBHF calls on members of the UAE’s community, charitable individuals worldwide, private sector businesses, government entities, civil society organisations and charities to respond to TBHF’s Zakat Appeal …reports Asian Lite News

The UAE non-profit, The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), is reinforcing efforts to extend both emergency response and developmental support to under-resourced communities with “Enlighten their Future”, a Zakat Appeal campaign designed to coalesce community’s support through charitable donations throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The global humanitarian organisation, which has been serving millions of refugees, internally displaced people, and others in need for over a decade, will mobilise the funds raised to support sustainable long term development and humanitarian development projects in the vital sectors of education, and specialised healthcare in underprivileged communities across various countries, in addition to providing ongoing humanitarian response to the victims of the earthquake and natural disasters in Syria and Türkiye, supporting scientific and health centres, and helping institutions restore their ability to provide services to people in both countries.

Inspired by the illuminating spirit of the Holy Month, TBHF fundraiser’s slogan “Enlighten their Future” represents two parallel pillars of development that the entity focuses on – offering immediate and lifesaving aid to victims of crisis as well as initiating projects that will empower those affected by climate change, natural disasters, war, conflict and disease, and support them to build their futures in order to bring about sustainable development in under-resourced communities.

TBHF calls on members of the UAE's community, charitable individuals worldwide, private sector businesses, government entities, civil society organisations and charities to respond to TBHF's Zakat Appeal with their generous contributions, which can be made through bank transfers to Sharjah Islamic Bank account number 0011-430430-020, as well as cheque and cash payments, or donations via SMS and via: https://tbhf.ae/zakat.

TBHF Director, Mariam Al Hammadi, explained that the impact of the support from donor communities in the UAE and beyond will be massive, as the populations served by TBHF are now more than ever in dire need of emergency response, shelter, security, education, livelihoods, and other long-term developmental assistance.

“The lives of millions of families, women, children, and the elderly in many communities worldwide depend on humanitarian missions, which can only be possible and successful with the benevolence and support of humanitarian champions to whom we have presented this appeal. Contributions this Ramadan will improve educational opportunities, give families who have lost everything after the recent earthquake a chance to rebuild their lives, and take quality healthcare to remote locations,” Al Hammadi further noted.

“Human life in any circumstance is precious. It is God’s gift and therefore deserves to be nurtured and lived to the fullest. With our Zakat Appeal this year, we are fostering hope for a better tomorrow, not only for refugees and vulnerable people but for all of us,” TBHF Director concluded.

Those who support TBHF’s “Enlighten their Future” campaign, will be contributing to improving healthcare in under-resourced communities with the provision of better tools, equipment and services, medical teams, and will enable the construction of specialised centres in remote locations.

In the education sector, scholarships will be awarded to out-of-school children, new schools will be built, kindergartens will be supported, and so on.

