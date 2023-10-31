Al Marri Attends Turkish National Day Reception

The Turkish Ambassador praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and his country, which have seen significant progress in recent years across all levels….reports Asian Lite News

UAE Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri attended a reception hosted by Tugay Tunçer, Turkish Ambassador to the UAE, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

The reception, which was held at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Hotel Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, as well as a number of officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, and members of the Turkish community in the UAE.

In his speech at the reception, the Turkish Ambassador praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and his country, which have seen significant progress in recent years across all levels.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call on Sunday with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, extending his congratulations on the centennial anniversary of the Republic’s establishment.

During the call, His Highness Shiekh Mohamed conveyed his best wishes for ongoing progress and prosperity for Türkiye, its government, and people.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the strength of relations between the UAE and Türkiye, emphasising their mutual commitment to further reinforce these ties at all levels to meet the aspirations of the two nations for development and prosperity.

President Erdogan expressed his appreciation to His Highness for the congratulatory message, acknowledging the sincere sentiments extended towards Türkiye and its citizens. He also wished for continued progress in the UAE and for further growth and prosperity in relations between the two countries.

