Asia’s biggest aero show begins  

251 agreements with expected investments of Rs 75,000 crore are likely to be signed between various Indian and foreign defence companies…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Asia’s largest aero show, Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru on Monday. The 14th edition of the event will display indigenous equipment and technologies to forge partnerships with foreign companies.

The five-day aero show will also enthrall visitors with breathtaking air shows, aerobatics and exhibitions.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon duo, one of the United States Air Force’s (USAF) leading fighter jets, will conduct daily aerial demonstrations. The F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet, the US Navy’s most advanced frontline carrier-based, multirole strike fighter available today, will be on static display.

Nearly 809 companies from 98 countries are expected to take part in the event.

Though the event will be miliary-dominated, it will also feature India’s efforts to accommodate a domestic travel boom and rebuild its brand abroad. The theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities”.

The Narendra Modi government, under its “Make in India” policy, has been insisting that manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing, and Airbus share technology or make more than parts in the country.

251 agreements with expected investments of Rs 75,000 crore are likely to be signed between various Indian and foreign defence companies.

“Prime Minister’s emphasis on Aatmanirbharta in the Indian Defence sector will also be displayed, as the event will showcase the country’s progress in design leadership, growth in UAVs Sector, Defence Space and futuristic technologies. Further, the event will promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH),” the PMO said in a statement.

The event will also help in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including partnerships for co-development and co-production.

Aero India 2023 exhibition will witness the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the five-day event will radiate the rise of a strong and self-reliant ‘New India’ by displaying India’s growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.

The focus will be on showcasing indigenous equipment or technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision for a secure and prosperous future.

Addressing the curtain raiser press conference in Bengaluru on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that the Aero India 2023 will showcase the country’s manufacturing prowess and the progress achieved towards realising the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

“This event will significantly contribute to the development of the aerospace and aviation sector,” he said.

Singh said that February 13 to 15 will be business days, while 16 and 17 have been set as public days to allow people to witness the show.

The event comprises a Defence Ministers’ Conclave; a CEOs Round Table; a Manthan start-up event; Bandhan ceremony; breath-taking air shows; a large exhibition; India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

“Organised at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in a total area of around 35,000 sqm, the event, the biggest-ever till date, is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries. The Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are expected to attend the event. Eight hundred and nine (809) defence companies, including MSMEs and start-ups, will showcase the advancement in niche technologies and the growth in the aerospace and defence sector,” the Ministry said.

Singh termed the record of international participation as the reflection of not just India’s buyer-seller ties with different countries, but also their shared vision of global prosperity.

The Defence Minister emphasised that Aero India 2023 will provide a renewed thrust to the Government’s efforts to create a vibrant and world-class domestic defence industry in order to achieve the goal of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence as well as the overall development of the nation.

“A strong and self-reliant defence sector will play a pivotal role in helping India emerge as one of the top three world economies in the times to come. Achievements in the defence sector provide wide spin-off benefits to the Indian economy. The technologies developed in the field are equally useful for civilian purposes. In addition, a temperament towards science & technology and innovation is created in the society, which helps in the overall development of the nation,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also host Defence Ministers’ Conclave on February 14.

The ‘India Pavilion’, based on ‘Fixed Wing Platform’ theme, will showcase India’s growth in the area, including the future prospects. (ANI)

ALSO READ-R-Day: Rafale jets to lead air show this year

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]