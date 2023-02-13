OIC calls for greater int’l unity over Jerusalem

Taha reiterated that the continued Israeli measures that target Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem are extremely dangerous…reports Asian Lite News

The secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, spoke at a high-level conference in support of Jerusalem held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo on Sunday.

The conference was attended by important figures including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Taha reiterated that the continued Israeli measures that target Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem are extremely dangerous, the Arab News reported.

He emphasised the responsibility of the international community to preserve the historical and legal status of the occupied city, with a particular focus on the Al-Aqsa Mosque as a place of worship for Muslims only.

Taha called for strengthening cooperation between the OIC and the Arab League to provide political support for the holy city in international forums, in response to the systematic Israeli attacks and violations in Jerusalem. He praised the steadfastness and determination of Jerusalem’s Palestinians and their institutions in the face of adversity, which reflects their unwavering commitment to defending the city and its sanctity.

Taha warned that the ongoing Israeli violations, which are a violation of international law and the Geneva Conventions, as well as an attack on the religious rights and heritage of the Islamic community, threaten peace and stability both in the region and globally.

