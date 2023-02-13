Assad thanks UAE for quake relief

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah has visited areas affected by the devastating earthquake in Syria and Tukey…reports Asian Lite News

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has received UE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Damascus and discussed the humanitarian repercussions resulting in the devastating earthquake that struck areas of North-western Syria.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the condolences and solace of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to Assad, the Syrian people, and families of the victims as a result of the devastating earthquake Syria witnessed.

In turn, the Syrian President asked Sheikh Abdullah to reciprocate his greetings and thanks to President Sheikh Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for providing assistance to the Syrian people.

He also emphasised that the UAE’s speedy response to the humanitarian relief and the efforts of its field teams have the greatest impact in alleviating the suffering of the humanitarian disaster.

During the meeting, the President of Syria wished further development, prosperity and progress for the UAE and its people in light of its wise leadership.

Sheikh Abdullah visited the areas affected by the devastating earthquake that hit North-western Syria.

He also thanked the UAE search and rescue team in Syria as part of the “Gallant Knight/2” operation to rescue those trapped under the rubble as part of the UAE’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of the earthquake.

He also hailed the continuous efforts of the search and rescue teams and the adoption of the highest standards of security and safety during the process of rescuing survivors from under the rubble of buildings with professionalism and high efficiency.

He stressed that the UAE, under the directives of the wise leadership, is committed to standing by the brotherly Syrian people and providing the necessary support and assistance for the relief of those affected by this humanitarian disaster that left human and material losses so that they can overcome this ordeal.

Turkey visit

Sheikh Abdullah visited a number of quake-hit areas in Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye on Sunday.

The foreign minister was briefed by Turkish officials on developments in relief work, Türkiye’s effort to mitigate the earthquake’s fallout and the international support provided to the country.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed that the UAE, under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen on standing by the Turkish people and providing the required support and assistance for those affected to help them through this ordeal.

He expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Turkish people and the families of the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye, praying to Allah Almighty for mercy for the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.

Sheikh Abdullah also visited the headquarters of the UAE search and rescue (SAR) team in Türkiye, which is carrying out operations as part of the ‘Gallant Knight/2’ operation. H.H. was received by Colonel Pilot Nayef Ahmed Al Hosani, Commander of the Advanced Command Team at the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, and members of the team.

He shook hands with the members of the UAE’s SAR team, praising their efforts in carrying out the ‘Gallant Knight/2’ operation, which the UAE launched under the directives of its wise leadership, with the aim of alleviating the suffering of those affected by the earthquake that recently swept Türkiye and Syria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also met with Süleyman Soylu, Minister of Interior of Türkiye, in Kahramanmaraş, highlighting that the UAE will continue to support the Turkish Republic during these difficult times.

Accompanying Sheikh Abdullah during his visit were Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Türkiye.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]