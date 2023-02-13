Saudi to send 1st female astronaut to space

The female astronaut, Rayyanah Barnawi, along with a Saudi male astronaut Ali al-Qarni, will be sent to space among the crew of the AX-2 space mission…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday the plan to send the first Saudi female astronaut to the International Space Station during the second quarter of 2023, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The female astronaut, Rayyanah Barnawi, along with a Saudi male astronaut Ali al-Qarni, will be sent to space among the crew of the AX-2 space mission. They will also be the first Saudi astronauts in space.

The move aims to boost national capabilities in human spaceflight and contribute to scientific research in fields such as health, sustainability and space technology, SPA said.

This move is as part of the Saudi Human Spaceflight Program that also includes training two more male and female astronauts on all mission requirements.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]