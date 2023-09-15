Bangladesh disappointed by European Parliament’s resolution

Odhikar is one of the leading human rights organisations in Bangladesh, operating since 1994. It is a member of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH)…reports Asian Lite News

Bangladesh government on Thursday expressed “utter disappointment” at the adoption of an European Parliament’s resolution on “Human Rights situation in Bangladesh, notably the case of Odhikar”.

According to the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the timing and language of the joint motion put by the European Parliament on two ‘Odhikar’ officials delivered today in Dhaka reflected their intention in interfering into the independent judiciary of the state.

“The timing and language of the joint motion, tabled by some political groups in the European Parliament, for making judgemental comments over sub-judice matters and a court verdict on two ‘Odhikar’ officials delivered today in Dhaka is reflective of their intention of interfering into the independent judiciary of a sovereign state, the statement said.”

However, Bangladesh ensures open and fair judicial proceedings and that the rights of the parties are respected.

“The independent judiciary of Bangladesh continues to ensure that judicial proceedings are conducted openly and fairly, and that the rights of the parties are fully respected.”

“Bangladesh judiciary decides matters before them based on evidence and in accordance with the law, without any restrictions, influences, inducements, pressures, threats or interferences, direct or indirect, from any quarter or for any reason,” the statement added.

Underscoring ‘Odhikar’ as a non-compliant and politically biased entity, the statement said that the Bangladesh government is appaled by the favouritism in the European Parliament’s resolution to Odhikar’.

“The Government of Bangladesh is appalled by the favouritism, reflected in the European Parliament’s resolution, to ‘Odhikar’ – a non-compliant and politically biased entity with proven record of circulating misinformation, and an accomplice of vested quarters that promote terrorism and violent extremism,” the statement said.

It further stated that Odhikar is not an independent organization that it tries to claim and is unfortunately believed by some in the international community. (ANI)

