BRICS becoming attractive in multipolar world, says Lavrov

Around 20 countries are interested in establishing partnerships with the BRICS group, which is becoming increasingly popular in today’s multipolar world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

Lavrov made the remarks on the sidelines of the 20th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club that is currently taking place in the Russian city of Sochi.

“The world is becoming multipolar, countries want to find reliable partners, and the expansion of the BRICS can be viewed as direct proof of this,” Lavrov said.

“Six states have joined the five BRICS members … and almost 20 … would also like to establish special relations (with the association),” he noted.

The BRICS is viewed as a reliable association, the Russian foreign minister noted, adding that BRICS members are seen as trustworthy partners.

The theme of this year’s meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club is “Fair Multipolarity: How to Ensure Security and Development for Everyone.” The event will be held in Sochi from Oct. 2-5, and will be attended by 140 experts, politicians and diplomats from over 40 countries.

