Chevening scholars honoured

The British High Commission hosted a special farewell event in New Delhi to honor the recipients of the prestigious Chevening Scholarship for the year 2023-24. The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the 44 scholars, comprising 22 women and 22 men, with a notable representation from non-metro cities.

Chevening, the UK Government’s flagship international award scheme, continues to be a coveted opportunity for scholars worldwide. India, in particular, boasts the largest number of awardees globally, with over 3,700 scholars and fellows benefiting from the program since its inception in 1983. The scholarship provides full financial support for a one-year master’s program at any esteemed UK university.

The current cohort of Chevening scholars is diverse and dynamic, reflecting various fields of study and collaboration. Notably, the group includes individuals co-sponsored by influential entities such as the Adani group, TVS Motor group, HSBC India, HUL India, and Duolingo. The scholarship’s outreach extends beyond academic realms, fostering partnerships and knowledge exchange across industries.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, lauded the scholars for embarking on their educational journey in the UK, emphasizing the incredible opportunity to study at renowned global institutions. Ellis, who personally experienced the transformative power of international education, shared his own story and encouraged India’s brightest minds to embrace this chance for academic and personal growth.

As the event concluded, it was announced that the next application window for the Chevening Scholarship will open in mid-September, inviting more exceptional Indian talents to seize the opportunity to further their education and contribute to the global community.

For more information and updates, visit the Chevening Scholarship website and the British High Commission’s official channels.

