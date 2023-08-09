UK, India health care alliance launched to promote excellence, education, partnerships  

It may be recalled that the 2030 Roadmap for India-UK Future relations was launched on 4 May 2021 at a virtual summit between Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi…reports Rahul Laud

A high-powered delegation from the UK’s Health – Education, research, and Clinical Practice sectors that visited New Delhi launched the Indo UK Health Care Alliance on 4th August 2023, reports Rahul Laud. The chief objective of the India UK Healthcare Alliance will be to promote excellence in the Healthcare sector and provide a platform for the healthcare institutions in the two countries to create synergetic partnerships aimed at improving health outcomes. Visiting delegates from the UK, Prof Sir Steve Powis- National Medical Director of NHS England,

Prof Simon Gregory- medical director of Primary Care, workforce training and Education Directorate, NHS England,

Prof Geeta Menon- Post Graduate Dean, Workforce Training and Education, Directorate, NHS England, Dr.

Prof Parag Singhal, Consultant Endocrinology and Chief Executive, of Bapio Training Academy, were joined at the launch in New Delhi by the Member of Parliament Dr Sanjay Jaiswal who is the new Chairperson of the Alliance, Ruchi Ghanshyam, former High Commissioner of India in the UK, Chandru Iyer, Deputy High Commissioner of the UK for Karnataka and Kerala and Deputy Trade Commissioner for South Asia for trade investments and former Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsha Vardhan.

Ruchi Ghanshyam and Iyer both applauded the efforts of the BAPIO Training Academy and the healthcare alliance initiative. Jaiswal highlighted that “the new interventions that are being designed by the BAPIO Training Academy UK and the alliance will develop direct linkages and partnerships between Health Education Initiatives of both countries and to promote two-way mobility of a greater number of students, teachers, and researchers.”

According to Dr. Prof Parag Singhal, “There is also a great need for better clinical governance, the practice of evidenced medicine and clinical research in India which can easily be achieved through this India-UK alliance.” “All of the above is aimed at improving Health Outcomes in both countries and creating sustainable healthcare,” Prof Singhal added. He stated that “The India-UK Health Care Alliance shall represent the shared vision and common goals of leaders and institutions in the healthcare domain across India and the UK.”

It is proposed that the Alliance shall strategize its actions in the following domains: Promoting working partnerships between institutions across India UK axis; Facilitating the delivery of symposia, CPD workshops, and academic programs across partner institutions; Facilitating implementation of programs aimed at achieving the identified goals through partner institutions and state agencies especially to build; Promote Excellence in education, research, training and capacity building of Health Human Resources in both countries; Identify healthcare providers in India to promote Medical Tourism; Shared learning around low-cost innovative models of care to promote healthcare sustainability; Promote the culture of patient safety and clinical governance across Indian health systems through policy, advocacy, and projects; and Identify opportunities for climate-friendly health systems, adoption of green technologies and steps to reduce carbon emission by health ecosystem.

“There shall be partner organizations that demonstrate a firm commitment to the cause and pledge delivery of identified programmes from the set of adopted domains for INUCA,” Prof Singhal explained.

It may be recalled that the 2030 Roadmap for India-UK Future relations was launched on 4 May 2021 at a virtual summit between Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi. The roadmap sets out the joint vision for a reinvigorated and stronger relationship between the UK and India over the next ten years. The UK India Education and Research Initiative (UKIERI), embodies all of these elements in its programmatic approach and has been one of the longest-serving bilateral programmes.

The organisational alliance will be chaired by MP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal from India, Vice Chair-Prof Parag Singhal UK and Members include Prof Tamorish Kole, Prof Lalit Waghmare, Dr Ramesh Mehta CBE, Prof Geeta Menon, Prof Derek Bell OBE, Mr. Ashsih Verma, Prof Martin Steggall.

