‘Climate change & gender equality initiative came at right time’

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, said that H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), is providing all means of support for women, most notably in area of climate action, by employing their capacities to address climate change.

To raise awareness on the relationship between gender and climate change and the importance of making gender a key component in this crisis, in collaboration with @MoFAICUAE and @UAEGWU, we are launching the Climate Change and Gender Initiative. find more: https://t.co/6QduDhHjZI — UN Women in UAE (@unwomenuae) March 1, 2023

She made this statement during yesterday’s launch of the Climate Change and Gender Equality initiative by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN Women) Liaisons Office in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries, under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima and in line with the UAE’s hosting of COP28.

Almheiri said that the initiative was launched at the right time when the country is accelerating its efforts to address climate change, which is an issue that affects both genders and leads to a widening gender gap.

As the UAE is hosting COP28 this year, the full and equal participation of women in the decision-making process is a high priority, she added, pointing out that the segments most affected by climate change include women, girls and marginalised communities, who must be engaged in drafting responses to climate change.

“At the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, we believe that women can play a pivotal role in response to climate change. Therefore, the initiative launched by Sheikha Fatima aims to ensure women’s participation and highlight their voices,” Almheiri said in conclusion.

