Crew-6 mission called off at last minute

With just minutes for lift-off, the Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station has been called off due to a technical issue with the ground systems.

NASA announced that the launch was scrubbed due to an issue with ground systems.

“Standing down from tonight’s launch of Crew-6 due to a TEA-TEB ground system issue. Both Crew-6 and the vehicles are healthy and propellant offload has begun ahead of the crew disembarking Dragon,” SpaceX tweeted.

“Propellant offload complete, launch escape system disarmed, and the crew access arm has swung back in place for the crew to egress,” it further said a few minutes later.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is among the four crew members who are embarking on a historic six-month mission to space.

This is the sixth crew rotation mission with astronauts using the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket to the orbiting laboratory as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Programme.

Meanwhile yesterday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has dialled Astronaut AL Neyadi and prayed for the success of the mission.

“We are delighted with you, and we invest in the likes of you,” the UAE President said along with a piece of advice for the 42-year-old: “The important thing is to maintain your daily workout so that your muscles remain strong when you return, God willing.”

The astronaut highlighted how the UAE President leads with his kindness and generosity; and how he “paves the way” for all. “You lead us and we follow you. The first mission was already completed by my brother Hazza Al Mansouri, who carried the UAE flag to space. I am just continuing this journey and there are more to come,” said AlNeyadi, the Khaleej Times reported.

