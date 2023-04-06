DEWA gives Dh20m to ‘1B Meals Endowment’

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is still accepting donations and contributions to the endowment fund through five main channels. …reports Asian Lite News

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has donated AED 20 million to the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan with the aim of launching the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO, DEWA, said, “DEWA is honoured to be a key supporter of the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose efforts in this regard made charity and humanitarian work into a lifestyle in the UAE, making our nation a role model for giving and solidarity.

#DIFC’s Gate building façade lights up in celebration of DEWA contribution of AED 20 million to support the #1BillionMeals endowment to support the efforts of establishing the largest food aid endowment fund.@DEWAOfficial @DIFC https://t.co/gIIGAJlv1g pic.twitter.com/fxkVlJFNxm — مبادرات محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم العالمية (@MBRInitiatives) April 5, 2023

“DEWA is keen to actively participate in ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign as part of its commitment to social responsibility and to make the world a better place to live. We also support the campaign’s aim to provide a food safety net and food aid to those who need it without discrimination, and to help fight hunger – a key challenge to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030,” he added.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is still accepting donations and contributions to the endowment fund through five main channels. These channels include the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae) and a dedicated call centre with a toll-free number (800 9999). Additionally, donors can make bank transfers in UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802).

To make a donation via SMS, you can sign up for a monthly subscription to donate AED 1 per day by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 if you are a du user or to 1110 if you are an Etisalat e& user. For those who wish to donate through the DubaiNow app, simply click on the “Donations” tab.

