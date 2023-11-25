Emirati Field Hospital Begins Entering Gaza

An Emirati medical team will supervise the field hospital and provide medical care to the injured, as part of the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation in Gaza

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the start of the process of establishing a fully integrated and equipped Emirati field hospital in the southern Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, to provide the necessary medical support to the brotherly Palestinian people.

An Emirati medical team will supervise the field hospital and provide medical care to the injured, as part of the ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation, which was launched by the UAE under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The hospital will have a capacity of 150 beds, and will be established in multiple stages, encompassing departments for general surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, and gynecology, in addition to anesthesia and intensive care units catering to both children and adults.

The facility will also house clinics for internal medicine, dentistry, psychiatry, and family medicine. Supplementary services will include CT imaging, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and other medical support functions.

The Emirati field hospital is part of the UAE’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians and support the health system in the Gaza Strip, which faces immense and unprecedented challenges.

The Ministry appreciates the role of citizens and residents who volunteer to support the “Tarahum for Gaza” campaign.

ALSO READ: ‘UAE Can Play Big Role in BRICS’

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]