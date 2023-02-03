G20 delegates visit Kaziranga National Park

Adil Khan, Nodal Officer of the G20 meeting in Assam said that it’s a privilege for Assam that we have been chosen to host five prestigious G20 events…reports Asian Lite News

A G20 delegation on Wednesday visited the Kaziranga National Park in Assam’s Golaghat district, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The delegates on their arrival received a grand welcome from the district administration. The delegates enjoyed an adventurous jeep safari into the Bagori Range and Kohora Range of Kaziranga National Park.

“We got a warm welcome yesterday in Guwahati and today we are in Kaziranga National Park. Tomorrow is the first Sustainable Finance Working Group meeting in Guwahati and we hope to work along with India to bring about a change in the climate and biodiversity,” said a member of the G20 delegation.

Prior to the Jeep Safari, the delegates visited the Kaziranga Convention Centre, Kohora where they were briefed about the various wildlife-friendly initiatives and activities undertaken for the conservation of wildlife by the Kaziranga National Park authorities.

India assumed the G20 Presidency from Indonesia on December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country this year. The theme for G20 is ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’ with the motto of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”.

The G20 or Group of 20 is the one of world’s leading platforms for international economic cooperation. The G20 was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis as a forum for the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors to discuss global economic and financial issues.

The G20 or Group of is made up of 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

This year’s G20 summit is also attended by nine guest countries as well as the invited International Organisations.

As part of the current G20 summit, five meetings will be held in Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

According to officials, the first SFWG meeting will be held at Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati on February 2-3. The two-day meeting will be attended by 94 delegates from the member countries of G20, guest countries, different international organizations and also officials from the Government of India.

The agenda of the first-day program includes a yoga Session and three SFWG sessions. The first-day program will end up with a River cruise and ‘Ratri bhoj par samvaad’ and a cultural event, officials said.

The programme on the second day will also contain a yoga session, three side event sessions, the 4th SFWG session and conclude with dinner for delegates at Brahmaputra Heritage Centre, they said.

“The delegates have started arriving for the first meeting will be held on February 2-3. The first meeting is the Sustainable Financial Working Group.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed all the departments that it should be a memorable event for all the foreign delegates visiting Assam and should provide them with all facilities,” said Khan. Just after the first G20 meeting, there will be Youth 20 event which will be held in Guwahati on February 7-8, 2023.

The Youth 20 Inception event will be attended by 250 delegates at Hotel Radisson Blu and IIT, Guwahati.

Moreover, 400 students from various academic institutions in Assam will also participate in the Youth 20 Inception event.

This is the first of the various events to be held on the five Y20 themes across India in a run-up to the final Y20 summit in August 2023.

The Youth 20 event will focus on these themes- Peace Building and Reconciliation, the Future of the Work Industry, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction, Youth in Democracy and Governance, Health well-being and Sports.The State has completed its preparation to welcome the foreign delegates to Assam. Guwahati is adorned with digital wall paintings, thematic gates, flags of G20 countries, LED cut-outs, standees, hoarding etc. as part of branding and beautification.

Assam Government has made elaborate arrangements for delegates to places of importance like Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Gorbhanga Reserve Forest, Brahmaputra’s River Island and Brahmaputra Heritage Centre.

This meticulously chalked-out tour program will help in promoting the rich bio-diversity and socio-cultural heritage in the international arena, said officials. (ANI)

