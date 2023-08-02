G20 Empower Summit begins in Gandhinagar

The theme of this two-day conference is Women-Led Development: Ensuring sustainable, inclusive, and equitable global economic growth…reports Asian Lite News

As part of India’s G20 presidency, G20 Empower Summit began in Gandhinagar. Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani launched the G20 Empower Digital Inclusion platform on the occasion. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the summit, Irani said the under India’s G20 presidency, small and medium sector entities have found place in the G20 empowerment arena for the first time.

Stressing upon the need to increase the participation of women in the workforce, the minister said India is witnessing a revolution in financial inclusion sector and contribution of local self help groups in the Indian economy. She congratulated the Indian presidency for their new initiatives such as Digital Inclusion platform, mentorship, and several key outcomes such as Best Practices Playbook, extensive communique.

Chair of G20 empowerment, Dr. Sangita Reddy said the summit has come up with various innovative steps to increase the participation of women in the workforce.

The theme of this two-day conference is Women-Led Development: Ensuring sustainable, inclusive, and equitable global economic growth.

Tech Equity platform is aimed at bridging the gender digital divide by providing women with digital skills and knowledge. The summit will feature a series of sessions, each focusing on different aspects of women’s empowerment. A large number of delegates including global experts, policymakers and stakeholders from G20 Countries, invited countries and international organization will take part in the meet. G20 Alliance for Empowerment and Progress of Women’s Economic Progression is a private sector-led initiative under the Sherpa Track of G20

