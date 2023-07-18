G20 Global Food Regulators Summit to be held in Delhi

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) unveiled the logo of the Summit today in the presence of Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prof SP Singh Baghel…reports Asian Lite News

The Global Food Regulators Summit 2023 is set to be organised in Delhi for the first time, as a G20 event.

The summit is being organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on July 20-21, 2023 here at Manekshaw Auditorium. Food Regulators from over 40 countries will participate along with representatives from 30 International Organisations and 25 International Research Institutes/Universities.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) unveiled the logo of the Summit today in the presence of Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prof SP Singh Baghel.

“This is the first time the summit is being held outside Rome, Italy. The Global Food Regulators Summit will focus on the crucial aspect of food safety, which needs as much attention as food security”, he stated.

The Union Minister further expressed his confidence that through collective efforts, the summit would lead to the harmonization of global food safety standards, improved regulatory frameworks, and the provision of safe and high-quality food for consumers worldwide.

Prof SP Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare calling the Global Food Regulators Summit both important and relevant said, “This summit aligns with the theme of India’s G20 Presidency- One Earth, One Family, One Future. Indian tradition has always been about Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, and this summit is a step in that direction.”

The Summit will witness the launch of several groundbreaking initiatives that will revolutionize the accessibility and sharing of food safety information. Among these initiatives is the release of Food-o-Copoeia, a comprehensive collection of food category-wise monographs, serving as a single-point reference for all applicable standards for specific product categories.

Another remarkable initiative is the common regulator’s platform ‘SaNGRAH’ (Safe food for Nations: Global Food Regulatory Authorities Handbook).

It is a comprehensive database of Food Regulatory Authorities from 76 countries worldwide, presenting their mandates, food safety ecosystems, food testing facilities, contact details for food authorities, and information related to SPS/TBT/Codex/ WAHO. SaNGRAH is available not only in Hindi and English but also in six Indian languages—Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Additionally, the Summit will witness the launch of a Common Digital Dashboard—a unified IT portal providing comprehensive information on standards, regulations, notifications, advisories, guidelines, contamination limits, and the latest developments by Food Regulators in India.

G Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, of FSSAI, said, “Over the course of two days, the summit will feature a diverse range of activities, including keynote addresses by international organizations and scientists, technical and plenary sessions with food regulators, interactive sessions with national and international stakeholders, and bilateral and multilateral meetings to address current and emerging challenges.” (ANI)

