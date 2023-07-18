High-level panel reviews preparations for G20 Summit in September

The meeting of the coordination committee also provided an opportunity for a review of G20 meetings held so far and the remaining meetings scheduled under India’s G20 presidency…reports Asian Lite News

With the G20 Summit scheduled to take place here bon September 9 and 10, a high-level committee on Monday held a review meeting to examine the preparations for the prestigious event.

The sixth meeting of the coordination committee on India’s G20 presidency was held at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan.

The focus of the meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary P.K. Mishra, was to review the preparatory aspects relating to the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, along with other officials were present in the meeting.

The committee took stalk of the arrangements at the summit venue as well as all aspects relating to protocol, security, airport coordination, media, infrastructure upgrades and arrangements in Delhi and neighbouring states.

Mishra called on all agencies to work in a “whole of government” approach, to make the G20 Summit a success. The committee members also visited venues proposed for different meetings and perused the minutest details. It was also decided to have dry runs and mock exercises so that different agencies work in a seamless manner. The committee also provided guidance and direction for work on different preparatory aspects for the forthcoming G20 Summit and decided to convene again for a further review in the next two weeks.

I would like to congratulate #India for hosting a seamlessly organized #G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ summit and the great hospitality.



I look forward to the G20 Leaders' summit in September, focusing on "One Earth, One Family, One Future" pic.twitter.com/o5k2ipXEF4 — Mehmet Simsek (@memetsimsek) July 17, 2023

The meeting of the coordination committee also provided an opportunity for a review of G20 meetings held so far and the remaining meetings scheduled under India’s G20 presidency.

The committee noted that under its G20 presidency, India has organised 170 meetings in 55 different locations in the country till date. A number of meetings at the ministerial level are scheduled to be held in July and August too.

The coordination committee has been authorised by the cabinet to oversee all preparations and arrangements relating to India’s presidency of the G20.

Till date, five meetings of the coordination committee have taken place. In addition to this, a number of meetings have been held to discuss specific substantive and logistical issues relating to India’s G20 presidency.

