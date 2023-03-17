Hamas Seeks Status Quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Hamas warns Israel against any change in Al-Aqsa status quo as Ramadan nears…reports Asian Lite News

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Wednesday warned Israel against any change in the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, saying any change “would turn the area into an earthquake.”

Marwan Issa, deputy chief of staff of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, made the warning in an interview with Al-Aqsa TV, a Gaza-based satellite channel run by the Hamas movement.

The remarks came amid warnings of increased tensions between the two sides, especially in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, as the holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover holiday approach.

“There is no political process, and the enemy (Israel) has annulled Oslo treaties (signed between Israel and the Palestinians in 1993), so that the coming days will be full of events and incidents,” Issa said.

He called for “igniting and supporting resistance action in all Palestine, mainly in the West Bank and Jerusalem,” adding: “We will defend the Palestinian people with all force when direct intervention is required.”

In April 2022, Al-Aqsa Mosque compound witnessed violent clashes between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police forces when Jews visited the holy site. Dozens of Palestinian worshipers were injured.

The Hamas threats also came amid escalating tensions in the West Bank which flared up in January.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that 84 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since January, while 14 Israelis were killed during the same period.

Meanwhile, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the provision of US$3 million to support the reconstruction of the Palestinian town of Huwara and assist those affected by recent events.

The initiative will be implemented by the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in cooperation with the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club, as part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people.

A meeting to discuss the mechanism for implementing the initiative and providing support was held by the DMT and attended by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and a Palestinian delegation which included Moeen Dmaidi, Mayor of Huwara Municipality; Jalal Odeh and Mohamed Abed al Hameed, Members of the Municipal Council; and Ammar Alkurdi, Chairman of the Board of the Emirati-Palestinian Friendship Club.

The meeting also discussed enhancing prospects for joint cooperation in the field of municipal work between the two sides.

Al Shorafa welcomed the Palestinian delegation and reaffirmed the keenness of the UAE leadership to

support the Palestinian people and contribute to the redevelopment of the affected area in Huwara.

