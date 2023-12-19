Hamdan Briefed on Progress of Relief Ops in Gaza

Sheikh Hamdan directed the ERC delegation to intensify humanitarian and relief efforts in the Gaza Strip…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC) has made a phone call with the UAE delegation, who are currently in the city of El Arish, Egypt, to provide humanitarian and relief assistance through the Rafah crossing to the Palestinian people affected by the war in the Gaza Strip.

During the call, Sheikh Hamdan was assured by Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations, on the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the progress of the ERC’s operations for those affected by the difficult humanitarian conditions they are going through due to the current circumstances.

Sheikh Hamdan directed the ERC delegation to intensify humanitarian and relief efforts in the Gaza Strip in order to alleviate the humanitarian suffering faced by the residents of the Strip, especially children, women, the elderly and the sick.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the United Arab Emirates, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues its humanitarian and relief efforts for the Palestinian people and provides all forms of support and assistance to alleviate the burden of the humanitarian suffering they are going through as a result of the war in the Gaza Strip.

He affirmed that the UAE’s aid and rapid response to the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip reflect the country’s long-standing humanitarian commitment to supporting the Palestinian people through a humanitarian drive that reflects the UAE’s fraternal position and its firm approach to supporting the Palestinian people under all circumstances.

A UAE aid ship carrying 4,016 tonnes of humanitarian supplies had arrived in Al Arish City in preparation for its entry to Gaza, as part of the “Gallant Knight 3” operation.

The ship, which departed from the port of Fujairah, carried 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials, as well as 131 tonnes of medical aid that was provided by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, in addition to the Emirates Red Crescent.

Up until December 13, the UAE has sent more than 7,126 tonnes of aid via 105 aircraft and more than 51 trucks under Operation “Gallant Knight 3”.

ALSO READ: Al-Sisi Wins 2024 Egypt Presidential Race

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]