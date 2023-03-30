Hamdan launches ‘Create Apps in Dubai’ initiative

Hamdan said the launch of “Create Apps in Dubai” forms part of implementing the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, launched “Create Apps in Dubai”, an initiative of the Higher Committee of Future Technology Development and Digital Economy, aimed at fostering an innovation-driven ecosystem for digital applications in the emirate and turning Dubai into one of the world’s most attractive destinations for business opportunities by 2025.

Hamdan said the launch of “Create Apps in Dubai” forms part of implementing the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to develop initiatives that can transform Dubai into a leader in the global digital sector and create a new future shaped by advanced technologies and sciences.

Since launching Dubai Internet City, the emirate’s strategic investments in the digital sector have seen it becoming an important player in the global technological landscape, he said.

Hamdan stated, “The digital transformation sweeping the world and the exponential growth of cutting-edge digital applications and platforms have created a new global competition for technological leadership. Dubai seeks to be at the forefront of this global race by providing a platform for fostering the development of 1,000 highly-skilled UAE nationals whose ideas and innovation will create a vibrant applications sector in Dubai.”

The “Create Apps in Dubai” initiative overseen by the Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy with the support of government entities and technology companies, seeks to train a select group of 1,000 UAE nationals in partnership with the private sector in Dubai. The initiative will identify priority areas and support development plans aimed at empowering and enabling these UAE nationals to play key roles in realising the country’s digital vision. Furthermore, the initiative seeks to triple the number of app creators by 2025 and support 100 new national projects for developing cutting-edge apps that will be made available in digital app stores over the next 24 months.

Hamdan met with developers of apps targeted at the global market in the fields of healthcare, education, entrepreneurship and others, as part of engagements aimed at promoting exchange of ideas among experts, innovators and developers. By encouraging greater sharing of digital and technological expertise, Dubai seeks to enhance its position as a global launchpad for future-oriented technologies.

