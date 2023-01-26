Heavy rains lash UAE, schools closed

The public is urged to exercise caution, stay away from valleys, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, and avoid distractions while driving…reports Asian Lite News

All seven Emirates of the UAE have received heavy rains, hail and thunderstorms as the unstable weather still continues with rains forecast till at least Friday.

School administrations in the Eastern Region and the Emirate of Sharjah decided to cancel physical school sessions during the week, while government schools in Kalba ended the school day at 12 noon yesterday in view of the unstable weather and rain, Gulf News reported.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has called on private sector companies in the UAE to ensure compliance with the occupational health and safety guidelines due to current unstable weather conditions.

“The Ministry calls on companies to take necessary measures aimed at mitigating risks as well as preventive measures to avoid accidents, occupational diseases, and injuries,” MoHRE said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Ministry stressed “the need to provide a safe work environment to employees and raise awareness on the safety requirements during emergency climatic conditions.”

Since Monday, the UAE has carried out 13 cloud-seeding missions, Khaleej Times reported citing a spokesperson for the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

However, it is not possible to ascertain if the missions caused the rains, it was reported.

Meanwhile, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced the closure of the intersection of Al Asayel Street with Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, in both directions due to the heavy rainfall.

“To road users in Dubai, we inform you with the affected roads due to the accumulation of rain water: The intersection of Al Asayel Street with Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, both directions of the street have been closed. Please use the alternative roads: First Al Khail Street, Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Umm Suqeim Street,” RTA said on Twitter.

The Sharjah Police have announced their readiness to handle the unstable weather conditions in Sharjah, as reported by the National Centre of Meteorology. Measures have been taken, including dispatching traffic patrols and coordinating with partners to ensure traffic safety.

The public is urged to exercise caution, stay away from valleys, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, and avoid distractions while driving.

