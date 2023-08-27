India Day held in London to celebrate India’s 77th I-Day

Doraiswami said that the role of the Indian diaspora is central to India’s success globally…reports Asian Lite News

A grand ‘India Day’ celebration was held in London to celebrate India’s 77th Independence Day as well as the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission.

The event was held at the Navnat Centre in London and the people of the Indian diaspora took part in the celebration in huge numbers.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and several prominent members of the Indian diaspora attended the event.

“HC @VDoraiswami addressing the huge gathering of friends of India, PIOs and Indian Citizens in an event marking the 77th Independence Day of India at @navnat today,” the Indian High Commission in London said on X (formerly Twitter).

“Thrilling to see heartfelt pride in the successes of #India among Indians, Indian-origin and other friends in the UK. Stalls from all our States and all communities made this a truly #Indian celebration. Here and everywhere #dilhaihindustani,” Doraiswami wrote on X.

During the event, Doraiswami said that the role of the Indian diaspora is central to India’s success globally.

Indian High Commissioner Doraiswami said, “The message is simple. There is so much to be proud of 76 years of India’s history, and particularly the last decade, in which so much has been achieved. I think the time is for us now to work together as one, look ahead, and consolidate all our successes and build ahead for a new India. And I think the role of diaspora here is central for that”. (ANI)

