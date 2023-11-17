India Engages in Appeal Process, Awaits Positive Result in Qatar

The government is actively engaging with Qatari authorities, ensuring ongoing legal and consular support for the individuals, MEA spokesperson said….reports Asian Lite News

India has revealed that the appeal process is underway for eight ex-Indian Navy personnel facing a death sentence in Qatar. The External Affairs Ministry, through spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, expressed optimism about a positive outcome.

Bagchi said India is engaged with the Qatari authorities on the matter and that the government will continue to extend all legal and consular assistance to the Indian nationals, news agency PTI reported.

The death sentences, issued by Qatar’s Court of First Instance on October 26, prompted India to deem the ruling deeply shocking, committing to explore all legal avenues. An appeal was subsequently filed, and Bagchi stressed the ongoing legal process, urging against speculation due to the case’s sensitivity.

The Qatari side has maintained confidentiality throughout the entire legal proceedings, making the judgment and appeal process undisclosed. Bagchi reiterated the hope for a favourable outcome during his weekly media briefing, refuting reports that incorrectly suggested the appeal had been adjudicated.

The Indian nationals, affiliated with Al Dahra, faced arrest in August the previous year on charges of espionage, which were not publicly disclosed by Qatari authorities or New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underscored the case’s high importance, emphasising its exploration of all legal options in response to the Qatari court’s ruling. Charges were filed against the eight Indian navy veterans on March 25, and they underwent trial under Qatari law.

These navy officers, with unblemished careers spanning up to 20 years, held significant roles, including instructor positions within the force.

The situation gained further complexity when Al-Dhara Global closed its operations in Doha in May, leading to the return of its predominantly Indian workforce. The navy had previously intervened, advocating for the release of the former naval personnel by engaging with top government officials.

As the legal complexities unfold, the sensitivity of the case remains a focal point, requiring careful consideration in discussions. The uncertainty surrounding the fate of these individuals facing serious charges necessitates strategic responses from all involved stakeholders, highlighting the potential diplomatic implications for India-Qatar relations.

The eight persons were arrested last year after being charged with spying for Israel by Qatar authorities.

The bail pleas of the ex-Navy personnel were rejected numerous times and their detention was extended by Qatari authorities. The Court of First Instance of Qatar passed a judgment awarding them the death sentence.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the families of eight Indians and assured them that the government will make all efforts to secure their release.

The EAM said that the government attaches the “highest importance” to the case and will coordinate closely with the families in that regard.

MEA Extending Help to Indian on Death Row in Yemen

India is extending whatever consular assistance possible to the Indian national who has been sentenced to death in Yemen and her mercy plea was rejected by the apex court in Sanaa, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi is aware of the recent developments and is in touch with the case.

Addressing the briefing, Arindam Bagchi said, “On the issue of the Indian national in Yemen, we’ve been following this case, of course, and we are aware of the recent development that you alluded to. We are extending consular assistance. But since it’s a legal issue there as well…I would not like to comment on those steps. But certainly, we are in touch”

“We are extending whatever consular assistance we can. But do understand that this is a legal process in their country too. And we will see in whatever way we can continue with this process,” he added.

The matter pertains to an Indian national who was sentenced to death in Yemen in 2020 and her appeal was rejected by the appellate court and then the Supreme Court of Yemen.

According to the reports, she is accused of murdering a Yemeni national.

Meanwhile, the MEA informed on Thursday that the Second Voice of Global South Summit will be held in virtual mode tomorrow and the inaugural session will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Second Voice of Global South Summit is being held in virtual mode tomorrow. The inaugural session led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will commence at 10 am. This would be followed by four parallel ministerial sessions, beginning at 12:30 pm. These will include sessions by EAM, IT, Education, Finance and Environment,” Bagchi said in the MEA Weekly Media Briefing.

He further said that on Friday afternoon, “four more parallel ministerial sessions are scheduled. These will begin at 4:00 pm. These would include the sessions again by EAM as by the Ministers of Energy, Health and Commerce. And finally, there’ll be a leader session again, a concluding session at 06:30 pm”. (ANI)

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]