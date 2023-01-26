Indian expats in UAE celebrate R-Day

In presence of community members and other officials, Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir and CGI Dr Aman Puri unfurled the tricolour flag at India’s missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively….reports Asian Lite News

Indian diaspora and diplomats joined colourful celebrations at the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General of India in Dubai during the 74th Republic Day of India.

In Abu Dhabi, Ambassador Sanjay Sudhir did the flag unfurling in the presence of community members, after which he addressed the gathering.

“74th RepublicDay Celebrations at the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi! Tribute to the father of the nation, echoes of Jana Gana Mana and with love for India a plenty, Indian diaspora in the UAE joined in the celebrations!”, Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted.

Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir also honoured the Indian diaspora from The Dawoodi Bohras, Abu Dhabi & Firdous Basha, “for their inspiring contributions in the welfare & prosperity of the community; Indian People’s Forum – UAE and Artscraftsco for efforts to strengthen India-UAE cultural cooperation,” the mission tweeted.

Earlier, on the eve of Republic Day Ambassor Sunjay Sudhir inaugurated the India Utsav at Lulu Hypermarket at Al Wahda Mall. The India Utsav will promote Indian products and fresh produce across the UAE.

In Dubai, consul general Dr. Aman Puri unfurled the Indian flag within the consulate’s premises where, despite the inclement weather, community members and social workers turned up in colourful traditional clothes in the morning.

Cultural performances by students of Ambassador School, Dubai and students of Guru Nitesh Saraswat added more color to the celebrations.

Vice Consul Manju Ahuja, Vice Consul, CGI Dubai joined members of Indian community in Umm Al Quwain for Republic Day celebrations. Vice Consul Amresh Kumar joined the members of Indian diaspora in Fujairah for Republic Day celebrations. Consul Bijender Singh unfurled the National Flag at Indian Social Center in Ajman.

As customary, both Ambassdaor Sudhir and CGI Dr. Puri read out from the Indian President’s speech.

In Dubai, students from the Ambassador School sang a medley of patriotic songs including Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo (Oh people of my country) and I Love My India. They ended their performance with a call of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” (Long live Mother India), which was echoed by the audience in the hall, Kahleej Times reported.

UAE leaders send greetings

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu of India on the occasion of the Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched similar messages to the Indian President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion.

In New Delhi, the Republic Day parade began from Kartavya Path after a 21-gun salute was performed. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this year’s chief guest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi are among the dignitaries present at the venue.

During the grand parade, the major attraction was the Indian forces marching contingents and their military equipment. Notably, this year the marching contingents of the Navy and the Air Force were led by women officers.

23 tableaux — 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments — rolled down the Kartavya Path showing a plethora of cultures from across the country and bringing the boulevard alive with song and dance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Egypt have decided to elevate their bilateral relations to the level of a “strategic partnership”. He further said that both the nations have decided to take bilateral trade to $12 billion in the next five years.

