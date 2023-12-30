Indian High Commission in the UK Celebrates New Year

The video featured members of the Indian Mission in London extending New Year wishes in languages other than their mother tongues…reports Asian Lite News

In a unique and heartwarming gesture, the Indian High Commission in the UK took a distinctive approach to New Year celebrations by extending greetings in various mother tongues, highlighting the rich cultural tapestry that defines India.

The initiative was shared in a post on X by the High Commission of India. In a video message, India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, expressed his warm wishes for the New Year while shedding light on the inspiration behind the initiative.

“Last year, my colleagues and I wanted to showcase the diversity of India’s many, many languages. And we wished you all in our mother tongues, our home languages,” he explained.

Ringing in the New Year with a twist (of the tongue)! This time, we're swapping around our heartfelt greetings by wishing you in someone else's mother tongue, celebrating the diversity that makes up 🇮🇳. How did we do? Please do let us know in comments. @IndianDiplomacy @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/4etSM8twYb — India in the UK (@HCI_London) December 29, 2023

The Indian mission took a different approach in 2024. “This year to be different, we’re going to try and showcase just how much the diversity of our languages is part of our culture by trying to wish you a very happy new year in somebody else’s mother tongue from India,” Doraiswami said in the short video message.

The video featured members of the Indian Mission in London extending New Year wishes in languages other than their mother tongues. Each member embraced the challenge of wishing the audience in a language assigned, demonstrating the cultural richness that defines India.

Doraiswami, leading by example, expressed New Year wishes in Assamese, despite being from South India. The video showcased the linguistic diversity within the Indian community and celebrated the cultural mosaic that binds the nation together. “Greetings, friends, and a very Happy New Year to all of you for 2024,” exclaimed Doraiswami, encapsulating the spirit of unity in diversity.

The initiative not only spread joy but also served as a reminder of the beauty embedded in India’s linguistic variety. As the video circulated on social media platforms, it garnered positive responses, with many commending the Indian Mission’s creative and inclusive approach to celebrating the New Year. “Loved it! Jai Hind!” said a social media user in a comment. Another user commented, “Very interesting way of showcasing the diverse languages.” The cultural showcase resonated as a symbol of unity and appreciation for the diverse linguistic heritage that defines the Indian identity. (ANI)

ALSO READ-Pilot for domestic renewal of H-1B visa clears review

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]