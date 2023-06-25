Indian PM meets Grand Mufti of Egypt  

PM Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which he extended in January 2023 when he graced India’s Republic Day celebrations as the ‘Chief Guest.’…reports Asian Lite News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his maiden state visit to Egypt, on Saturday met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Allam on Saturday.

Earlier, he also held a roundtable meeting with the Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly. In his first engagement in Cairo, PM Modi held a meeting with the newly setup India Unit in the Egyptian Cabinet, headed by Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly. Seven Cabinet Ministers and senior officials were present in the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the meeting, discussions focused on deepening cooperation across a range of areas including trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people-to-people ties.

He also thanked Egypt for setting up this dedicated high-level India Unit and appreciated the government’s approach towards boosting bilateral ties between the two countries.

After the meeting, PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian community.

PM Modi, who was received by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on his arrival at Cairo, and was accorded a ceremonial welcome, became the first Prime Minister to visit the country since 1997.

Indian Ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte on Friday said for the first time, a roundtable meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Egyptian Prime Minister is taking place.

On Sunday, Prime Minister will spend nearly half an hour at the Al-Hakim Mosque– a historic and prominent mosque in Cairo named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021), the 16th Fatimid caliph. The mosque of al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah is an important cultural site for the Dawoodi Bohra community in Cairo.

During his first Egypt tour, the PM will also visit the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for Egypt during the First World War.

The visit is of significance as Egypt has traditionally been one of India’s most important trading partners in the African continent. India-Egypt Bilateral Trade Agreement has been in operation since March 1978 and is based on the Most Favored Nation clause, according to the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

