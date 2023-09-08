‘India’s G20 presidency highly ambitious one’

Ellis said these are the priorities that the UK and India share together as part of a broad and deep partnership agreed two years ago, which we want to drive further…reports Asian Lite News

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Thursday said India’s G20 presidency has been a highly ambitious one and has dealt with issues like disaster resilient infrastructure, global health, and global food chains.

“We’re reaching the climax of India’s G20 presidency with the summit in Delhi. This has been an incredibly ambitious presidency. It’s been ambitious on substance, dealing with the big issues like disaster resilient, infrastructure, global health, global food chains,” the British High Commissioner said.

He said: “Partnership between two of the largest democracies in the world, also the fifth and sixth biggest economies in the world, benefits the UK, it benefits India and it benefits the world.”

The British High Commission in India on Thursday tweeted: “Over 220 meetings across 60 cities and 16 ministerial visits. The much awaited #G20 Summit is less than 48 hours away.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty will arrive in India on Friday to support India’s G20 presidency and UK-India partnership.

Meanwhile, New Delhi is geared up to host the G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. The event will be graced by many global leaders and delegates. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India’s soft power as well as modern face.

Formed in 1999, the G20 was formed to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.

‘Heading to G20 with clear focus’

Sunak on Friday said that he is heading to the G20 Summit set to be held under India’s Presidency with a clear focus, which includes stabilising the global economy, building international ties and supporting the most vulnerable.

Sharing a post on X, Sunak stated, “I’m heading to the #G20 Summit with a clear focus. Stabilising the global economy. Building international relationships. Supporting the most vulnerable. This action is part of that – Putin again has failed to show up for the G20, but we will show up with support for Ukraine.”

Rishi Sunak’s remarks come ahead of his arrival in New Delhi for the G20 Summit which is due to be held in Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 9-10.

Sunak shared the post in response to a statement made by UK Prime Minister’s Office on X which reads, “The war in Ukraine continues to affect us all. We’re making sure food exports get out of Ukraine to countries that need it: Establishing surveillance in the Black Sea Providing £3m funding for the World Food Programme Convening an international food security summit.”

UK Prime Minister’s Office in a press release said that during the G20 summit Rishi Sunak would emphasise that global leaders must make it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative has increased Russia’s global isolation, and pledge to protect those whose lives have been devastated by the ongoing conflict.

India has a responsibility to “call out” President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Rishi Sunak is expected to tell Narendra Modi when the pair meet at the G20 summit in Delhi this weekend https://t.co/bATVOsLWpw — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) September 8, 2023

According to the release G20 leaders will on Saturday gather in Delhi to discuss the big challenges faced by the world, including the spike in the cost of living driven by Putin’s actions.

The press release said, “At the summit, the Prime Minister will stress the importance of those who do choose to attend demonstrating their leadership, both in helping the world’s most vulnerable people to deal with the terrible consequences of Putin’s war and in addressing wider challenges like climate change and the stability of the global economy.”

