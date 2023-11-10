Indonesia Opens New Abu Dhabi Embassy

Marsudi said the opening of the new embassy in Abu Dhabi signifies the friendship between her country and the UAE, which she hoped would grow stronger by time….reports Asian Lite News

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has inaugurated the new embassy headquarters of her country in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

In her opening address, Marsudi said the opening of the new embassy in Abu Dhabi signifies the friendship between her country and the UAE, which she hoped would grow stronger by time.

She praised the UAE as a strategic partner of Indonesia, expressing her hope for a stronger strategic partnership that serve mutual interests of both countries.

The top diplomat also expressed her thanks to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, for his supportive role in strengthening bilateral relations.

The ceremony was attended by Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, and a number of officials from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking at the event, Husin Bagis said the ties between the two nations have been steadily growing since the UAE established its diplomatic relations with Indonesia in 1976.

