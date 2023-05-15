Israeli mission celebrates National Day in Dubai

One of the highlights of the evening was the performance by renowned Israeli musician Rami Kleinstein….reports Asian Lite News

The Consulate General of Israel in Dubai celebrated the 75th Israeli National Day reception at the luxurious Madinat Jumeirah resort. This landmark event marked the first time an Israeli National Day reception has been held in Dubai since the signing of the Abraham Accords, a historic agreement that normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The event was attended by a distinguished list of guests, including H.E Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, high-level local authorities, foreign mission representatives, business leaders, and investors. The gathering provided an opportunity for the Israeli and Emirati communities to come together and celebrate the shared values of peace, cooperation, and prosperity.

The Consul General of Israel in Dubai, H.E. Liron Zaslansky, delivered a stirring address highlighting the historic significance of the occasion, and the promising future of the growing relationship between Israel and Dubai. She stated:

“This is a historic moment for Israel and the UAE. The first Israeli National Day reception in Dubai since the signing of the Abraham Accords is a testament to the strong and growing relationship between our two countries. Today, we celebrate the shared values of peace, cooperation, and prosperity, and look forward to a bright future of increased collaboration and mutual respect.”

The event also featured traditional Israeli food, and music. One of the highlights of the evening was the performance by renowned Israeli musician Rami Kleinstein. When asked about his experience performing at the event, Rami Kleinstein stated:

“Excited to be part of this historic event – the first of its kind in Dubai, and to perform in front of people who are part of the history of the Jewish people. It’s a great honor to take part in Israel’s 75th Independence Day, Something which marks an Important milestone in Israel’s diplomatic activity, especially during these challenging times for the country.”

The 75th Israeli National Day reception at Madinat Jumeirah was a landmark event that reflected the spirit of innovation and creativity of Israel. The event was a remarkable success, and it was enjoyed by all in attendance. The evening was filled with merriment, reflecting the joyous spirit of the occasion.

