‘l will win the next election and stay on as PM’

Rishi Sunak has confidently backed himself to remain prime minister for another term as he insisted the Conservatives were on track to win the next general election, despite an absolute drubbing in the local elections.

Asked whether he would still be PM after the next general election, Sunak replied: “Yes. I’m working really hard to deliver for the British people. That’s my priority, that’s what I am thinking about. I’m confident we can deliver for people. I know that things are tough right now, but I think we have made good progress in the six months that I’ve been in the job. I’ll just keep at it.”

The prime minister also explicitly ruled out doing any sort of deal with the Democratic Unionist Party after a general election, and told reporters he was “not particularly interested in any chat or anything about coalitions”.

The DUP propped up the Theresa May government in 2017.

Sunak’s optimism about his election prospects flies in the face of recent polls showing the Conservatives trailing Labour by 17 points.

It also ignores what happened at the ballot box in this month’s local elections, as the Conservatives haemorrhaged councillors in the wake of a Labour, Lib Dem and Green wave – losing more than 1,000 seats.

If the performance is extrapolated out to projected vote share in a general election, Labour would be the largest party just shy of a majority, with the Tories losing dozens of seats.

