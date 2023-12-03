Lakhoo’s Exchange Staff Receives Training at Federal Bank

Omani staffs of Lakhoo’s Exchange attend 3-days Training programme at Federal Bank in India…reports Asian Lite News

One of the oldest money exchange from Oman, Laxmidas Tharia Ved popularly known as Lakhoo’s Exchange LLC, established in the year 1983, in Oman’s capital Muscat, has always been on the forefront, and believes to maintain a one-to-one human relationship between the customer and their staff members.

Rajendra M Ved, Director, said that a group of Omani staff members led by Simana Santhan, Head of Operations, just returned back after the 3-day successful training programme with the Federal Bank, in Kerala, India, has helped the staff members to enhance their skills and growth opportunities.

“All the participant employees were – In-Charge of branches, Cashiers and along with Head Office Coordinator, were selected from our branches spread all over Oman, and they went through training in introduction to banking, remittance operations, digitization in India, NEFT/ RTGS/ Rupee drawing arrangement, dealing and treasury, cash handling techniques and detection of counterfeit notes, information and technology and cyber threats, customer care and services, Knowing Your Customer and Anti Money Laundering compliance guidelines regulatory requirement, business communication and client interaction,”

With the tradition and legacy more than a century in Oman, it was always a constant endeavour of Lakhoos Group to empower the Omani National workforce. This Omani staff training programme is definitely add value to the staffs as well to the organization, said Umesh Ravindran, General Manager.

The training was conducted by top management of the Federal Bank consisting of Deputy Vice Presidents and senior managers. In addition, the participants also had interaction with the Managing Director and CEO, Shyam Srinivasan, who is known to have coined the statement, ‘Digital at Fore and Human at Core.’ Shalini Warrier, Executive Director of Federal Bank, provided an insight into financial operations and emphasized on the importance of meeting people in person even as digitization expands. The training was held at the Federal Academy of career excellence, Federal Heights, Aluva, Kerala, India.

The participants were also introduced to financial markets and classifications, trends, identifying the downfall and upward trends, sites to refer the reports, way to ask bid rates, knowing bullish and bear markets and insights on precautions and smart decisions, said Simana.

The three-day training programme has boosted and given confidence to the participants, says, Areej Saif al Qutaiti, Manager at The Waves branch in Mawaleh, Muscat governorate of Lakhoo’s Exchange, of handling loads of customers ranging from elite to working class.

Faisal Nabeel, expressed gratitude for the experience praising the quality of both the training he received and for the opportunity to learn from industry experts.

“It was a unique experience, which helped me to improve effective communication and teamwork along with the regulatory and technical aspects,” he said, and added that the sight seeing session of Cochin’s tourism attractions on the fourth day was excellent.

Reflecting on the program’s success with Omani staff members, the Director said, “Sultanate of Oman has given us the opportunity to become one of the fastest growing remittance companies. We have pledged our support to the Omani programme and we will relentlessly strive to fulfill the Oman’s leadership’s vision of empowering Omani nationals by increasing growth opportunities and developing skilled workforce to drive the economy to greater heights.”

“Omanis are trust worthy and honest, 72 percent of our staff force are Omanis and many of our branches are manned personally by our Omani staff members, revealed the Director.

Lakhoo’s Exchange is one of the oldest Money Exchange Houses operating in Oman and a pioneer in providing Remittance and Foreign Exchange Services, since four decades years, It is a trustworthy name in the Money Exchange Industry serving its customers through our strategically located branches within the region of Sultanate of Oman.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]