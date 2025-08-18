Peace Key To India-China Ties

Wang Yi is scheduled to hold a fresh round of Special Representatives dialogue with NSA Ajit Doval on the boundary question and later call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Emphasising the importance of stability along the border, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday said that the basis for any positive momentum in India-China relations rests on jointly maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Jaishankar made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi, attended by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials. “You, Excellency, will of course be discussing border issues with our Special Representative, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, tomorrow. This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward,” he said.

The discussions also covered broader bilateral and global issues. “When the world’s two largest nations meet, it is natural that the international situation will be discussed. We seek a fair, balanced, and multi-polar world order, including a multi-polar Asia. Reformed multilateralism is the call of the day. Stability in the global economy and combating terrorism in all its forms are also major priorities,” Jaishankar added.

On Tuesday, Wang Yi is scheduled to hold a fresh round of Special Representatives dialogue with NSA Ajit Doval on the boundary question and later call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar noted that the meeting provides an opportunity to review bilateral ties and exchange views on economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity, and bilateral exchanges. “Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides, guided by the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest,” he said.

India has also worked closely with China during its ongoing Presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), ahead of the SCO Summit in Tianjin scheduled for August 31-September 1, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Modi. Jaishankar wished Wang Yi a successful summit and expressed hope that the talks would help build a “stable, cooperative, and forward-looking relationship” that serves the interests of both countries while addressing mutual concerns.