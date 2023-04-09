Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘Big Bad Wolf Books’ 2023

The fourth edition of Big Bad Wolf Books is being organised in a strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and promises to be bigger, bolder and more exciting than ever before…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, inaugurated the fourth edition of the “Big Bad Wolf Books” exhibition, the world’s biggest book sale.

Being held from 7-16 April at the Dubai Studio City, the 10-day event is displaying over a million books.

During her visit, Sheikha Latifa was briefed on the diverse range of books and publications on display, reflecting Dubai and the UAE’s rich cultural diversity and its emergence as a regional hub for the publishing industry. She also met with the organisers and commended their efforts in creating a dynamic knowledge environment that fosters reading and lifelong learning. As an advocate for education, culture and innovation, Her Highness recognised the vital role of the exhibition in fostering intellectual growth and inspiring visitors to explore new ideas.

Sheikha Latifa praised the exhibition’s commitment to promoting intellectual exchange and cultural diversity, stressing that this cultural gathering enhances Dubai’s position as an intellectual hub for diversified culture in line with the vision of the leadership who believe in the importance of reading and culture in supporting the comprehensive development of societies. Sheikha Latifa also underpinned the exhibition’s goals and their synergy with Dubai’s cultural vision, which seeks to position the emirate as a global centre for art and culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.

“The exhibition embodies the visionary spirit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who has long recognised the vital role of culture and knowledge in driving sustainable development and empowering individuals and communities to unlock their full potential. By promoting a culture of reading and intellectual exchange, the exhibition helps realise the vision of His Highness which is centred on building a society that is inclusive, dynamic and full of possibilities for all,” Her Highness said.

She added, “Since its inception, the exhibition has emerged as a vital and dynamic hub of cultural exchange, bringing together individuals from all walks of life and from across the globe to explore the power of books, ideas and knowledge. With its rich and diverse exhibits and programmes, the exhibition has succeeded in attracting readers, researchers, thinkers and creators from a wide range of fields and disciplines, providing them with a vibrant and dynamic platform for intellectual and creative exchange.”

The fourth edition of Big Bad Wolf Books is being organised in a strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and promises to be bigger, bolder and more exciting than ever before. Since its launch in the UAE in 2018, the exhibition has emerged as a beacon of cultural and intellectual exchange, providing a dynamic platform to explore literature, publishing, and creative expression.

The exhibition is displaying a wide variety of genres ranging from science-fiction and thrillers to literature, business, cookbooks, and children’s books, including many other sought-after books, all discounted at over 75 percent. The book fair is open daily from 09:00 to 02:00 and admission is free for everyone.

