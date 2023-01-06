Liberian Prez thanks MBZ after opening Emirates Hospital

The phone conversation covered ways of furthering the friendship and cooperation ties in various fields in consolidation of the two nations’ common interests….reports Asian Lite News

Liberian President George Manneh Weah, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the UAE’s initiative to establish the Emirates Hospital in Gbarpolu County in Liberia.

In a phone call with the Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President valued the initiative, which, he said, contributes to supporting the health care sector in his country, and provides treatment and diagnostic services to the people of Liberia and neighbouring regions according to the highest international standards.

The phone conversation covered ways of furthering the friendship and cooperation ties in various fields in consolidation of the two nations’ common interests.

The Liberian president yesterday inaugurated the Emirates Hospital in Gbarpolu County in the presence of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

The hospital has a capacity of 125 beds and covers an area of 80,000 square meters with all modern facilities. The facility has operating rooms, a modern laboratory, an intensive care unit and various specialised departments. It’s also powered by a solar energy system.

