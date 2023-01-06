MBZ receives written letter from Gambian Prez

For his part, Dr. Mamadou Tangara praised the strong relations between the two countries and constructive cooperation at all levels…reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written letter from Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, regarding relations between the two countries.

The letter was received by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, during his meeting with Dr. Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of The Gambia, accompanied by Yankuba Dibba, Chief Executive Officer of The Gambia-OIC Secretariat, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Shakhboot Al Nahyan stressed that relations between the UAE and the Republic of The Gambia are continuously developing, pointing out that there are many opportunities to expand them for the benefit of both countries.

For his part, Dr. Mamadou Tangara praised the strong relations between the two countries and constructive cooperation at all levels.

He congratulated the UAE on its upcoming hosting of COP28 in November 2023 and expressed The Gambia’s desire to cooperate with the UAE in this regard.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in areas of common interest. They also discussed the hosting of the 15th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Summit by The Gambia.

