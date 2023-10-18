Lula speaks to Raisi over release of captives in Gaza

President Lula asked that everything possible be done to reach a consensus that would create a humanitarian corridor….reports Asian Lite News

President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi called Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the president of Brazil, on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing situation in the Middle East and the release of captives held in Gaza.

According to an official statement released by Brazil government, Silva noted that there are a group of Brazilians waiting to leave the Gaza Strip near the Egyptian border, and expressed his sympathy for the women and children suffering from the fighting in the area.

The Iranian president called for an immediate end to Israeli bombings and an end to the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

President Lula asked that everything possible be done to reach a consensus that would create a humanitarian corridor and appealed for the release of all hostages, which would be the best signal for an appeal for an end to the bombings in Gaza, according to the release.

“The most important thing is to ensure that women, children and the elderly do not suffer the consequences of those who want war,” Lula said during the conversation.

“I get sad when I see how difficult it is for poor people to build a house, a hospital. And how easily this is destroyed in war.”

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi on Tuesday issued a message for its soldiers ahead of Israel’s announcing that the preparations being made to launch a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to the Hamas attack on its territory.

In a message note shared on X, the IDF called the Hamas attack on Israel a “murderous surprise attack” against Israel and said that they are striking the “enemy” from air, ground and sea.

Addressing the IDF soldiers and commanders, it said on X, “

We destroyed enemy infrastructure, leadership and capabilities and caused significant damage. We will pursue and catch them everywhere and will strike them with force. We are determined and unified in our mission to protect our home and are prepared for any situation at every front. Our uncompromising responsibility is to overwhelm the enemy and restore security everywhere.”

Further highlighting the significance of the moment, the IDF chief of Staff asserted that the IDF would win the war and said that the army is trained for the mission.

“We took a hard hit and we are responsible, but now the initiative is in our hands. Every single one of you has a role in the challenges we face ahead. The war will be difficult and long and the IDF will prevail. The IDF will prevail because of our dedication to the mission, our bravery, and camaraderie. The IDF will prevail because our war is just. The IDF will prevail thanks to the might of the nation we are a part of. We will prevail because of our abilities and because we trained for this mission. We will prevail, and in everything that we do we will act according to the IDF spirit and its values” the IDF Chief of Staff said in his message to troops.

The letter read further, ” We will remember our comrades, soldiers, commanders, security forces; the rapid response teams and the civilians that bravely stormed the enemy, and courageously fought and saved many lives. They fought and paid with their lives, but their blood was not absorbed into the soil in vain; they are our legacy, and we will continue their mission.”

According to the Gaza-based Health ministry, the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,750 and the number of wounded has risen to 9,700. In a previous statement, the ministry said over 750 children were among the people killed in the Israeli attacks.

Meanwhile, the Death toll in Israel from the surprise Hamas attack is now more than 1,400, according to the IDF. (ANI)

