‘Horrified by killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians’

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the Gaza hospital explosion incident and said that he is “horrified” by the killings of Palestinian civilians.

In a strong condemnation, Guterres said, “I am horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza today, which I strongly condemn,” the UN posted on X on Wednesday.

“Hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law,” the post said.

“@antonioguterres after hundreds of civilians are killed in strike on hospital in Gaza on Tuesday,” it added.

Netanyahu said that intelligence from several sources revealed that Islamic Jihad was responsible for the unsuccessful rocket launch.

“An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by some in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit,” he posted on social media platform X.

“Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza,” he added.

Following the blast, condemnation has been pouring from all across the world.

President Joe Biden said that he feels “outraged and deeply saddened” over the Gaza hospital blast.

“I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted,” a White House press release read.

The US President, upon hearing the news, called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan’s King Abdullah II to discuss it.

“Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened,” the release quoted Biden as saying.

” The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, told CNN that the IDF “does not target hospitals.”

