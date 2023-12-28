Macron Calls for Ceasefire and Joint Humanitarian Action in Gaza

France has been an ally of Israel since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel triggered by the Hamas attack on October 7…reports Asian Lite News

As an escalating humanitarian crisis grips Palestine, the French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said France will join Jordan to carry out humanitarian work in Gaza.

“France will work in the coming days in cooperation with Jordan to carry out the humanitarian operations in Gaza,” the French Presidency in a statement said.

The statement added that the French President has also requested for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza during his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, media reports said.

Macron has expressed his “deepest concern” about civilian deaths and humanitarian emergency in Gaza to Netanyahu.

Media reports said that Macron has also insisted on the importance of measures to end violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank and prevent new planned settlements.

During the temporary one week truce from November 24 to December 1, between Hamas and Israel, the Hamas released 105 hostages while 129 hostages still remain in Hamas captivity.

The Israelis believe that out of the remaining 129 hostages, at least 20 hostages have died.

There are thousands of Palestinians in Israeli jails who have been held without any trials and access to legal counsel.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club has said that Israeli forces have arrested more than 4,655 people in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, at least 21,110 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 53,688 Palestinians have been injured.

