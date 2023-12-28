UN Urges Israel to Stop Killings in West Bank

On October 27, Israel initiated a ground offensive in Gaza in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7. The assault resulted in 1200 Israeli casualties and over 200 individuals being taken hostage….reports Asian Lite News

The UN has urged the Israel to end unlawful killings against the Palestinians, saying that the human rights situation in the occupied West Bank is rapidly deteriorating, media reports said.

“The use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the enforcement of broad, arbitrary and discriminatory movement restrictions that affect Palestinians are extremely troubling,” UN Rights Chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, at least 21,110 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 53,688 Palestinians have been injured.

