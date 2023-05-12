Maritime Week sets ambitious goals for sustainability

The event is expected to serve as a crucial networking platform for advancing the development of the maritime industry …reports Asian Lite News

Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI UAE), the highly-anticipated 2023 edition of the conference and exhibition is set to take place from May 15th to 19th at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event is expected to serve as a crucial networking platform for advancing the development of the maritime industry and charting a course towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.

The announcement was made at a press conference which was attended by esteemed government officials, including representatives from MOEI UAE and the Dubai Police, along with prominent maritime entities such as the Emirates Shipping Association (ESA), Dubai Shipping Agents Association (DSAA), and the National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL), who articulated their strategic plans for elevating the sector’s capabilities and bolstering its efficiency and sustainability during the press conference.

The UAE Maritime Week, along with its flagship event, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East (SMLME), aims to drive sustainable development and fortify the UAE’s prospects for maintaining its Executive Council category “B” membership status at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). The event will focus on promoting innovation in the maritime industry and advancing sustainability objectives, coinciding with the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28). The combination of these twin initiatives promises to accelerate the maritime industry’s transformation, cementing the UAE’s reputation as a global leader in sustainable development.

Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at MOEI UAE, has hailed the UAE’s maritime heritage, noting its impressive potential and highly skilled workforce. With 20 world-class ports and a range of government and private sector entities, the UAE has established itself as a global maritime hub, facilitating seamless international trade.

Al Malek stressed the significance of the upcoming UAE Maritime Week as a platform for the industry to reflect on past achievements, boost efficiency and competitiveness, and work towards a sustainable future. The government has worked with industry leaders to enhance the regulatory framework, invest in human capital, and create a favourable business environment that encourages innovation and growth.

The UAE has made significant investments in modern infrastructure, technology, and legal frameworks to ensure the safety and security of its waters and promote secure maritime trade. The country has also played an active role in international efforts to combat maritime threats such as piracy, terrorism, smuggling, and illegal fishing.

Dr. Colonel Hassan Suhail Thabet, Deputy Director of the Dubai Ports Police Station, emphasised the importance of communication and collaboration with the maritime community through initiatives such as “Mariners’ Meet” to build a secure maritime ecosystem and raise awareness of relevant concerns and solutions.

Emma Howell, Middle East Development Director of Informa Markets Maritime & Cruise portfolio, emphasised the significant impact of the UAE Maritime Week on the local and regional sector. With over 105 speakers and more than 7,000 expected visitors, the event promises to drive the growth of the sector.

Attendees and exhibitors are set to sign over 10 MoUs during the event, demonstrating that the UAE Maritime Week is the ideal place for business.

The event will bring together leading industry professionals from across the UAE and the Middle East to discuss the most insightful topics, and the organisers look forward to a very successful event next week.

