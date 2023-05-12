MBZ, Macron advance strategic ties

The Presidents discussed regional and international developments, with both sides stressing the importance of promoting peace, stability and cooperation between nations….reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron yesterday in Paris. The two leaders discussed the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE and France, and explored opportunities to further expand bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The French President welcomed Sheikh Mohamed to the Élysée Palace, expressing his pleasure to meet again in France. The UAE President extended his gratitude to President Macron for the warm reception.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the French President affirmed their deep commitment to further strengthening the countries’ historic ties, and discussed ways to enhance collaboration in priority areas, including culture, environment, climate change, space, and renewable energy. Their talks also covered other fields central to both countries’ sustainable development ambitions, including investment, the economy, food security, and advanced technology.

The Presidents discussed regional and international developments, with both sides stressing the importance of promoting peace, stability and cooperation between nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Macron also talked about the upcoming COP28 climate conference, to be hosted by the UAE later this year. Both leaders reiterated their shared belief in the importance and potential of joint action. They stated that pursuing collaborative measures to confront climate change is an immediate priority for both countries.

The UAE President is accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Hend Mana Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the French Republic.

Ministers hail visit

UAE ministers emphasised the long-standing relations between the UAE and France and their extensive strategic partnerships on various fronts.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to France fits into the framework of the robust relations between the two countries, which are “strengthening and becoming more solid, and exploring new opportunities for cooperation across various sectors with the aim of promoting economic growth and addressing shared challenges.”

“The two countries have been successful in developing aspects of cooperation in various development sectors of mutual interest, including political, economic, commercial, cultural, and educational cooperation,” he continued.

“The visit’s importance stems from the fact that it comes in 2023, a year dedicated to sustainability, and during the run-up to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28), through which the UAE will spare no efforts to mobilise collective efforts to build a sustainable and prosperous world while providing natural resources for all.”

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said that the UAE and France enjoy strong and distinguished strategic relations based on mutual respect and continuous partnership.” This privileged relation between the two sides provides a fertile ground for continued growth and development that has been evolving steadily since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1971 until now.”

Bin Touq added that the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries is reflected in resilient economic and trade ties, which have been growing stronger over time, explaining that the UAE is home to the greatest number of French businesses operating in the Middle East, estimated at around 600 companies employing over 30,000 people.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, said that the UAE-French relations are witnessing remarkable development in various vital fields and files of common interest, noting that the UAE-French cooperation is one of the most important pillars of global climate and environmental action efforts.

She underlined the importance of the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to France. “Through the visit, we look forward to more cooperation with France, especially on issues of common interest, including global climate action.”

The minister added that the hosting of the COP21 United Nations Climate Conference in 2015, which led to the Paris Climate Agreement, demonstrated that France is one of the most significant players in the field of climate change.

For his part, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, affirmed that the UAE and France enjoy close trade and investment relations, pointing out that the non-oil trade between the two nations recorded $8 billion in 2022, up 21% on 2021, with a record growth of 49%. % compared to 2020, and an increase of 6% compared to 2019, which confirms the upward trend of trade flows between the two friendly countries over the past years, despite the relative decline in international trade movement during some of these years.

