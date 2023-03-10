MBZ, Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Prez review ties

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the Advisor of Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of Supreme Council for National Security…reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani have reviewed the prospects of advancing cooperation between the two sides.

This came as H.H. Sheikh Mohamed received Barzani at Qasr Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi today, where they addressed various aspects of UAE’s relations with Iraq in general and with the Kurdistan Region in particular.

President Nechirvan Barzani & HH Mohammed bin Zayed discussed:



⚫️ The need for regional cooperation to address common challenges such as #ClimateChange & extremism



⚫️ Joint efforts to promote regional stability & invest in education



⚫️ Further strengthen bilateral cooperation pic.twitter.com/RaAq8b0BR1 — Niyaz Salih Barzani (@NiyazSBarzani) March 9, 2023

