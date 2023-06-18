MBZ meets  Putin to spark  peace process

The UAE president reiterated the UAE’s principled position aimed at de-escalation and the necessity for a negotiated political solution to the crisis in Ukraine…reports Asian Lite News

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has reinforced the importance of communication and dialogue to support regional and international stability and peace.

He reiterated the UAE’s principled position aimed at de-escalation and the necessity for a negotiated political solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

His Highness also stressed the importance of accelerating efforts to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions of the crisis and supporting prisoner-exchange initiatives on both sides.

The UAE President’s call for dialogue and diplomacy came during a working visit to St. Petersburg today, where he met with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

The two leaders discussed the longstanding relations as part of the UAE-Russia strategic partnership framework. His Highness and President Putin expressed their ongoing commitment to further build on the bilateral ties between the two nations.

The #UAE President #MBZ has met #Putin in #Russia to discuss ways to end the war in #Ukraine. Presidents of #Indonesia and #Turkey have also been trying to push Moscow to stop the war. https://t.co/ce8A9RtW4k — Ahmed Quraishi (@_AhmedQuraishi) June 16, 2023

The working visit of His Highness comes as part of the UAE’s continuous communication with all nations in an effort to build bridges and foster positive partnerships to ensure regional and international security and stability.

The UAE President was accompanied during the working visit by a delegation including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

First batch of tactical nuclear weapons moved to Belarus: Putin

Moscow, June 17 (IANS) Russia has already stationed a first batch of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted by a media outlet as saying.

Putin made the remarks during his speech at St Petersburg International Economic Forum. He told the forum that they (tactical nuclear weapons) would only be used if Russian territory or state was threatened, the BBC reported.

The US government says there is no indication that the Kremlin plans to use nuclear weapons to attack Ukraine.

“We don’t see any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after Putin’s comments.

Putin said that transferring the tactical nuclear warheads would be completed by the end of the summer, the British news broadcaster reported.

The Russian President said that the move was about “containment” and to remind anyone “thinking of inflicting a strategic defeat on us”.

التقيت الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين في سانت بطرسبرغ.. بحثنا مسارات التعاون بين الإمارات وروسيا، والقضايا الدولية والإقليمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وأهمية الحلول السياسية للأزمة الأوكرانية.. نهج الإمارات بناء جسور التعاون والحوار مع الجميع لخدمة السلام والازدهار في العالم. pic.twitter.com/auBEs0vMGL — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) June 16, 2023

When asked by the forum’s moderator about the possibility of using those weapons, he replied: “Why should we threaten the whole world? I have already said that the use of extreme measures is possible in case there is a danger to Russian statehood.”

Tactical nuclear weapons are small nuclear warheads and delivery systems intended for use on the battlefield, or for a limited strike. They are designed to destroy enemy targets in a specific area without causing widespread radioactive fallout.

The smallest tactical nuclear weapons can be one kiloton or less (producing the equivalent to a thousand tonnes of the explosive TNT). The largest ones can be as big as 100 kilotons. By comparison, the atomic bomb the US dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 was 15 kilotons.

ALSO READ-Putin confirms first nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]