Muraleedharan holds talks on Indian diaspora in UAE

Union Minister of State (MoS) V Muraleedharan held separate meetings with the Justice and Tolerance Ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday and discussed issues faced by the Indian community in the west Asian country.

During his meeting with the UAE Justice Minister Abdullah Al Nuaimi, MoS Muraleedharan discussed India-UAE cooperation on consular matters and the people-to-people connection between both nations. “Had a productive meeting with Justice Minister of UAE, Abdullah Al Nuaimi in Abu Dhabi. We discussed India-UAE cooperation on consular matters & processes for helping any challenges faced by the Indian community as well as historic people-to-people connect between both nations,” Muraleedharan tweeted after holding the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

With the Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan, Muraleedharan held talks on cultural cooperation, sports and community welfare.

“A delight to interact with the Minister of Tolerance of UAE, Sheikh Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. Engaging discussions on cultural cooperation, sports and community welfare. Thanked him for his constant support and patronage to the Indian diaspora in UAE,” the MoS said in another tweet.

MoS Muraleedharan is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 19-21.

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the MoS will meet UAE ministers and a broad cross-section of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other Emirates of the UAE.

According to the MEA statement, the minister will also engage with Indian businesspersons, professionals, teachers and students. MOS will also interact with Indian blue-collar workers and social leaders in the UAE.

India and UAE have continued to maintain close coordination in the spirit of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This year will be special for both India and UAE as they have taken over their respective presidencies of G20 and COP28, the official release said.

Earlier, in December last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a visit to UAE while UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India in November 2022.

UAE Foreign Minister also participated in a G20-related session of the Voice of Global South Summit hosted by India on January 13. (ANI)

