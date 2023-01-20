UAE astronaut’s launch to ISS scheduled in February

The mission, dubbed Crew-6 will include a series of experiments and research, as well as important scientific findings about outer space…reports Asian Lite News

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has confirmed the launch of the second mission of the UAE Astronaut Programme which is scheduled for no earlier than 26th February, 2023.

Aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, Sultan Al Neyadi along with two astronauts will launch to International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Once, aboard the station, Sultan will become a flight engineer for Expedition 69.

Officials will highlight mission details on Wednesday, 25th January, at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. A public address from Salem Al Marri, Director-General of MBRSC will also be there.

The mission, dubbed Crew-6 will include a series of experiments and research, as well as important scientific findings about outer space. During the mission, Sultan will conduct numerous in-depth and advanced scientific experiments as part of the UAE Astronaut Programme, which will train and prepare a team of Emirati astronauts before sending them into space to carry out various scientific missions.

The UAE Astronaut Programme launched by the MBRSC aims to establish the UAE’s infrastructure for human space exploration and is one of the most inspiring programmes that aim to meet the aspirations of young people with unique scientific capacities and personal skills. It also aims to develop the capabilities of Emirati astronauts and enable them to operate the ISS.

The Programme is one of the projects funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE.

