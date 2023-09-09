New Delhi Declaration Adopted At G20

The development was quite unexpected as the Delhi Declaration was being expected to be announced on Sunday, the last day of the G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration and announced its adoption.

The Prime Minister, who is chairing the G20 sessions, congratulated the Sherpas and ministers who had worked towards forging the consensus.

“I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible,” he said.

The announcement of adoption of the declaration was welcomed with thumping of desks.

The development was quite unexpected as the Delhi Declaration was being expected to be announced on Sunday, the last day of the Summit.

Though the details of the wordings of the Delhi declaration are not yet known, the fact that Modi personally having announced that a consensus has been arrived at, indicates that some sort of compromise between Russia/China combined and other members of the G20 bloc has been arrived at, especially on the language related to the Ukraine war..

“India’s G20 Presidency has been the most ambitious in history of G20. There are 73 outcomes (lines of effort) and 39 annexed documents (presidency documents, not including Working Group outcome documents). With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies,” official sources said.

As reported earlier, amid hectic parleys over finding a consensus on the wordings for the Russia-Ukraine war, the G20 diplomats are learnt to have arrived at a “compromise language” to describe the full scale invasion.

In his opening remarks at the Summit, the Prime Minister said that the 21st century is a time that has the potential to give a new direction to the entire world.

“It’s a time when years old challenges demand new solutions from us. Therefore, we must move forward by fulfilling all our responsibilities with a Human Centric approach,” he said. (ANI)

